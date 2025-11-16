A 62-year-old farmer had a fatal accident on Saturday in Ried-Mörel VS while spreading manure with a tractor. During a maneuver, the trailer had left the road for unknown reasons and carried the driver's cab with it.
Farmer died at the scene of the accident
The accident occurred at around 2.45 p.m. on the river road in the Chilchmatte area, the Valais cantonal police reported on Sunday. Despite the rapid arrival of the emergency services, the farmer died at the scene of the accident. In addition to the cantonal police, a helicopter, an emergency doctor and the Aletsch fire department were deployed.