A day trip to the beach in the canton of Bern ended tragically. A 62-year-old man died on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency in Lake Moossee. Despite prompt rescue efforts, he could not be saved.

The Bern Cantonal Police were called to the scene on Saturday following a fatal swimming accident.

Here's what it's all about A swimming accident in Moossee near Moosseedorf has claimed one life.

A 62-year-old man found himself in distress while snorkeling and could not be saved despite resuscitation efforts.

The police are investigating the exact cause of the accident. Summary created with

A 62-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a swimming accident at Moossee in Moosseedorf, Bern. He died despite immediate rescue efforts, the Bern Cantonal Police reported on Monday.

The police received a report of an unresponsive person in Moossee at around 3:40 p.m. According to initial findings, the man was snorkeling in the non-swimmer area of the beach when, for reasons that are still unclear, he found himself in distress, the police added.

Bystanders pulled the man from the water and immediately administered first aid. Emergency responders who arrived on the scene continued to provide care. However, they were unable to save the Swiss man, who was from the canton of Bern. The swimming facility remained closed for about three hours during the emergency response.