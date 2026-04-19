A traditional costume group at the 66th Central Switzerland Yodelling Festival in the village of Menznau in the Lucerne hinterland: in the canton of Fribourg, a 63-year-old man who was the contact person for a children's dance group of a traditional costume association is making headlines. KEYSTONE

A 63-year-old man in the canton of Fribourg is accused of repeatedly touching a four-year-old indecently. Nevertheless, the man continued to be the contact person for the children's dance group of a traditional costume club.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 63-year-old man allegedly assaulted a four-year-old in spring 2023.

On April 21, he will stand trial in Biel/Bienne BE.

Despite a ban on contact with minors, the accused was until recently the contact person for the children's dance group of a traditional costume club in the canton of Fribourg, which he heads. Show more

According to "SonntagsBlick", a 63-year-old defendant continued to have contact with minors despite alternative measures. Anton M. (name changed by "SonntagsBlick") will stand trial in Biel/Bienne BE from Tuesday for allegedly repeatedly assaulting a four-year-old girl in spring 2023.

Instead of being remanded in custody, he was banned from activities involving regular contact with minors. However, research by the newspaper showed that he had remained president of a traditional costume association in the canton of Fribourg, which also had a children's and youth dance group affiliated to it.

He had performed on stage with minors just a few months ago. In addition, the accused already had a relevant criminal record. Following an inquiry by the newspaper, the association removed an entry about him from its website.

When asked, the man emphasized that he had always adhered to the conditions. M. himself told the SonntagsBlick newspaper: "I have strictly adhered to the alternative measures at all times." The regional court in Biel had itself criticized in a letter that the alternative measures were formulated too vaguely and could hardly be monitored.