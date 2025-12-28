For reasons as yet unknown, a fire broke out in an apartment in Gossau SG shortly before 11 p.m., according to the St. Gallen cantonal police. Keystone

One person died in an apartment fire in a block of apartments in Gossau SG on Saturday evening. 25 people, many of them elderly, had to be evacuated.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 63-year-old woman died in a fire in a block of flats in Gossau SG on Sunday night. She was found lifeless in her apartment on the sixth floor, according to the cantonal police. 25 residents were uninjured.

The alarm was raised shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday. The fire department, police and rescue services responded with a large contingent. The twelve-storey building with 36 apartments is mainly occupied by elderly and elderly people.

The fire department brought the fire in the apartment under control. 25 people who were in the building when the fire broke out were evacuated and taken to a nearby gym. They received medical treatment there. Most of them were able to return to their homes in the early morning.

A total of three apartments are no longer habitable for the time being. The police organized alternative accommodation for the one resident who was present. Most of the tenants who were not present were informed about the fire.

According to the police, it is still unclear what caused the 63-year-old woman's death. The police were also initially unable to provide any information on the cause of the fire. The property damage is likely to amount to several hundred thousand francs. Around one hundred firefighters were deployed.