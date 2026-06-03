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He called the police himself 65-year-old man stabs man in Sulgen TG - victim dies on the spot

Samuel Walder

3.6.2026

A man in the canton of Thurgau stabbed another man in a store.
A man in the canton of Thurgau stabbed another man in a store.
Polizei Thurgau

A 65-year-old man reported a fatal knife attack in Thurgau - and then turned himself in to the police. The victim died at the scene.

03.06.2026, 11:07

03.06.2026, 11:17

A 65-year-old man called the police himself shortly after 2.15 p.m. on Tuesday and reported that he had stabbed a man in Sulgen TG. This was reported by the Thurgau cantonal police in a statement. When the emergency services arrived on Thurstrasse, they were able to arrest the man. He offered no resistance.

The victim suffered serious stab wounds and died at the scene despite immediate medical assistance. According to initial findings, there had previously been an argument between the two men in the property. The identity of the victim has not yet been fully established.

The forensic service secured evidence at the scene and the suspected murder weapon was also recovered. The Swiss man suspected of the crime was taken into custody. The public prosecutor's office has opened a criminal investigation into intentional homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

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