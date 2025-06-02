A paragliding accident in Engelberg OW claimed one life on Friday afternoon. (symbolic image) Keystone

A paraglider pilot had a fatal accident in Engelberg last Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The fatal accident occurred in the Scheyeggstock area, as reported by the Obwalden cantonal police on Monday.

According to the statement, the 65-year-old man started his paragliding flight at Brunni at around 1.45 p.m. on Friday. He got into difficulties in the Scheyeggstock area and crashed. He died at the scene of the accident.

The Obwalden cantonal police are investigating the cause of the accident together with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland. A rescue helicopter and the Obwalden cantonal police were deployed.