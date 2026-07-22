A mountain accident in Ticino claimed the life of a 67-year-old man. The cause of the accident remains unclear.

The police announced the discovery of the body of the Swiss man who had been reported missing. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about A 67-year-old man died in a mountain accident near Garzora in Ticino.

The Swiss man had been involved in an accident while performing unspecified work and was initially reported missing.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the police announced that his body had been found.

The cause of the accident is unknown. Summary created with

A 67-year-old Swiss man died Tuesday in a mountain accident near Garzora in Ticino. His body was found late in the afternoon during the search for the man, who had initially been reported missing, the Ticino Cantonal Police announced Wednesday.

According to reports, shortly after 3:30 p.m., the emergency dispatch center received a report that the Swiss man, a resident of the Blenio Valley, was missing. A search operation involving the cantonal police and Rega was then launched.

The police report went on to state that the deceased was discovered shortly before 5:30 p.m. at an altitude of approximately 1,800 meters. According to initial findings, he fell several meters while performing unspecified work, for reasons that remain unclear.