The police announced the discovery of the body of the Swiss man who had been reported missing. (File photo)
Keystone/Samuel Golay/sda
A mountain accident in Ticino claimed the life of a 67-year-old man. The cause of the accident remains unclear.
A 67-year-old Swiss man died Tuesday in a mountain accident near Garzora in Ticino. His body was found late in the afternoon during the search for the man, who had initially been reported missing, the Ticino Cantonal Police announced Wednesday.
According to reports, shortly after 3:30 p.m., the emergency dispatch center received a report that the Swiss man, a resident of the Blenio Valley, was missing. A search operation involving the cantonal police and Rega was then launched.
The police report went on to state that the deceased was discovered shortly before 5:30 p.m. at an altitude of approximately 1,800 meters. According to initial findings, he fell several meters while performing unspecified work, for reasons that remain unclear.