Accident in Flühli LU68-year-old woman falls into stream bed - dead
Lea Oetiker
19.3.2025
On Tuesday afternoon, a woman fell down a stream in Flühli LU. She died at the scene of the accident.
At 15:45 on Tuesday afternoon, a woman fell down a boat in the municipality of Flühli. She suffered such serious injuries that she died at the scene of the accident, writes the Lucerne police in a statement.
Despite immediate medical assistance, the 68-year-old died at the scene of the accident. A rescue helicopter was deployed.
The investigation is being conducted by the public prosecutor's office in Sursee.