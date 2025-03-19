  1. Residential Customers
Accident in Flühli LU 68-year-old woman falls into stream bed - dead

Lea Oetiker

19.3.2025

The woman fell into the Waldemme river.
sda

On Tuesday afternoon, a woman fell down a stream in Flühli LU. She died at the scene of the accident.

19.03.2025, 14:52

At 15:45 on Tuesday afternoon, a woman fell down a boat in the municipality of Flühli. She suffered such serious injuries that she died at the scene of the accident, writes the Lucerne police in a statement.

Despite immediate medical assistance, the 68-year-old died at the scene of the accident. A rescue helicopter was deployed.

The investigation is being conducted by the public prosecutor's office in Sursee.