A 69-year-old Dutchman died in an accident with his car near Rothenbrunnen GR on Thursday. The police are assuming a medical cause for the accident on the A13.

A driver from the Netherlands died in an accident on the A13 in Graubünden on Thursday.

The man was traveling from Reichenau in the direction of Rothenbrunnen shortly after 4.30 pm. After the Isla Bella Tunnel, his vehicle veered to the right and crashed into the crash barrier, as reported by the Graubünden cantonal police on Friday.

The car then crossed the carriageway and collided with the crash barrier on the left-hand side. Although third parties and a rescue team immediately began resuscitation, the man died at the scene of the accident. According to the Graubünden police, the Dutchman had a medical problem.

The road rescue team from the Chur fire department secured the scene. The police diverted traffic on the A13 southbound for around one hour and northbound for around two and a half hours.