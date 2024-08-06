  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Lower Valais 69-year-old falls 80 meters during a hike and dies

SDA

6.8.2024 - 12:49

The death of a 69-year-old man is keeping the authorities in Valais busy.
The death of a 69-year-old man is keeping the authorities in Valais busy.
Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

A 69-year-old Frenchman fell around eighty meters yesterday during a hike in the Lower Valais.

6.8.2024 - 12:49

A 69-year-old Frenchman fell around eighty meters yesterday at midday on a hike in the Lower Valais. Rescue workers were only able to determine that the man had died.

The accident occurred in the Pointe des Ombrieux area above Collombey-Muraz in a steep, rocky passage, as the Valais cantonal police reported today.

Witnesses and the French rescue services, who were called by helicopter, tried in vain to resuscitate the man. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

SDA

More from the department

Labor market. Unemployment rates in Eastern Switzerland remain largely stable

Labor marketUnemployment rates in Eastern Switzerland remain largely stable

Road traffic accident. Driver reports to police after collision with wheelchair

Road traffic accidentDriver reports to police after collision with wheelchair

88-year-old drowned. Thurgau canton police recover dead woman from Lake Constance

88-year-old drownedThurgau canton police recover dead woman from Lake Constance