The death of a 69-year-old man is keeping the authorities in Valais busy. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

A 69-year-old Frenchman fell around eighty meters yesterday at midday on a hike in the Lower Valais. Rescue workers were only able to determine that the man had died.

The accident occurred in the Pointe des Ombrieux area above Collombey-Muraz in a steep, rocky passage, as the Valais cantonal police reported today.

Witnesses and the French rescue services, who were called by helicopter, tried in vain to resuscitate the man. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

SDA