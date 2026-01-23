The search for a missing mountaineer in the canton of Glarus has ended tragically: The 69-year-old man was found dead in a crevasse.

Here's what it's all about A 69-year-old man was found dead in a crevasse in the canton of Glarus.

The mountaineer was reported missing by family members on Friday.

Rescue workers finally found the missing person in the Sandfirn area. Summary created with

Relatives reported a 69-year-old man missing to the Schwyz Cantonal Police on Friday morning, according to a statement released by the Glarus Cantonal Police on Saturday. The mountaineer had set out the previous day from the Planura Hut in southern Glarus on a mountain hike and had not returned.

A search operation was subsequently launched in the alpine border region between the cantons of Glarus and Graubünden. The cantonal police forces of Glarus, Graubünden, and Schwyz, as well as rescue organizations, participated in the operation.

An emergency medical technician pronounced the man dead

Rescue crews finally found the missing man in the Sandfirn area. Rega rescued the victim from the crevasse. An emergency physician could only confirm the man’s death. The deceased was a 69-year-old man from the canton of Schwyz. The public prosecutor’s office of the canton of Glarus is now investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.