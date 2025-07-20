According to the TCS, traffic is backed up for 7 kilometers in front of the Gotthard north portal. This extends the travel time by 1 hour and 10 minutes.
As usual, the Göschenen highway entrance is closed to prevent travelers from trying to drive past the traffic jam on the route through the villages.
Patience is also required in the opposite direction. The queue of cars in front of the tunnel entrance in Airolo measures 4 kilometers, which corresponds to a waiting time of 40 minutes. The Airolo entrance is also closed.
