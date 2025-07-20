Traffic congestion at the Gotthard is comparatively moderate. gotthard-traffic.ch

Traffic is backed up on both sides of the automobile hub of the Alps. The waiting time before the Gotthard north portal is around 1 hour 10 minutes, before the south entrance it is 40 minutes.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vacation time is traffic jam time on the Gotthard. blue News informs you about traffic obstructions on the most important routes. Show more

According to the TCS, traffic is backed up for 7 kilometers in front of the Gotthard north portal. This extends the travel time by 1 hour and 10 minutes.

As usual, the Göschenen highway entrance is closed to prevent travelers from trying to drive past the traffic jam on the route through the villages.

Patience is also required in the opposite direction. The queue of cars in front of the tunnel entrance in Airolo measures 4 kilometers, which corresponds to a waiting time of 40 minutes. The Airolo entrance is also closed.