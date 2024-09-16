The first speeding offense ended in an accident in Nänikon ZH in 2022. Kantonspolizei Zürich

Just seven weeks after his conviction, a young speeding driver has been caught speeding at 100 km/h again. The 20-year-old was driving without a license and in his father's car.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 20-year-old man who was traveling at 180 km/h outside the city caused an accident in the Uster ZH area.

The offender had already been convicted of a similar speeding offense and never had a driver's license.

The court has now sentenced him to 34 months in prison, but suspended this in favor of inpatient addiction therapy. Show more

In June 2023, a young man had an accident on the Seestrasse from Greifensee to Uster in the canton of Zurich. The 20-year-old Swiss man was speeding at 180 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h and crashed his Tesla Model 3 into an Audi TT that was turning. This is the result of a court case, as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

The two drivers remain uninjured. However, the passenger in the Audi TT suffered whiplash and had to be taken to hospital as an emergency. According to the indictment, the man who caused the accident left the scene without speaking to the victims.

The young man is no stranger: Just seven weeks before the accident, he had been sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of 20 months by the Uster district court for a similar speeding offense.

In December 2022, he was also driving his father's car at a massively excessive speed. After first skidding in Volketswil ZH and colliding with a traffic light, he slid into a row of trees in Nänikon ZH shortly afterwards. He also made off that time, but was caught when he returned to the scene of the accident around half an hour later.

Therapy instead of imprisonment

According to the Tages-Anzeiger, the young speeding driver never had a driver's license. He took the cars without his father's permission. He is said to have had at least 2.5 per mille on the first speeding trip.

In the second trial, the accused appeared remorseful: "I can't explain why I did it." Although he was not drunk during the second incident, his alcohol consumption was the real problem.

The court agreed with the public prosecutor and the defense lawyer and sentenced the man to a total sentence of 34 months - although the sentence was postponed in favour of inpatient addiction treatment. If the treatment fails, he will have to serve the prison sentence.