The St. Gallen cantonal police reported the accident. sda

In Nesslau SG, a seven-year-old boy was hit and injured by a car on a pedestrian crossing. A 77-year-old woman was at the wheel - she overlooked the child while crossing the main road.

Noemi Hüsser

On Tuesday, a 7-year-old boy was hit by a car driven by a 77-year-old woman in Nesslau SG. This was reported by the St. Gallen cantonal police.

The woman was driving her car on the main road from Stein in the direction of Krummenau shortly before 6 pm. At the same time, the boy was crossing the main road at a pedestrian crossing. The 77-year-old woman overlooked the boy and hit him with her car. The collision caused him to be thrown around five meters across the road.

He sustained undetermined injuries and was taken to hospital by the ambulance service. The car was damaged to the value of several hundred francs.