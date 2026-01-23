A 70-year-old woman died from her serious injuries near a tram stop in Pratteln, Basel-Landschaft, likely as a result of a traffic accident. The police are looking for witnesses.

Here's what it's all about A 70-year-old woman was found seriously injured on a public street in Pratteln, Basel-Landschaft, and later succumbed to her injuries.

According to the latest information, the incident was preceded by a traffic accident involving an unknown vehicle.

The Basel-Landschaft Police have issued a call for witnesses. Summary created with

On Tuesday morning, shortly after 10:00 a.m., the Basel-Landschaft Police Operations Center received a report that an unresponsive woman who was bleeding heavily was lying on the street near the Kästeli tram stop in Pratteln, Basel-Landschaft. The woman succumbed to her serious injuries at the scene, according to the Basel-Landschaft police.

According to reports, the injured 70-year-old woman was found on Baslerstrasse, right next to the intersection with Kästelistrasse. Based on current information, it appears to have been a traffic accident involving an unknown vehicle.

The Basel-Landschaft Police are seeking witnesses to help clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Basel-Landschaft Police Operations Center at 061 553 35 35.