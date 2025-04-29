Investigation initiated70-year-old woman found lifeless in nursing home - husband also dead
29.4.2025
On Sunday evening, a 70-year-old woman was found dead in a nursing home in Lyss. Her husband, who was also found dead the following day, is suspected of homicide.
29.04.2025, 15:38
At 7.55 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Bern cantonal police were called to a nursing home in Lyss, where a 70-year-old Swiss woman had been found with no signs of life. Rescue workers were only able to confirm the death of the resident at the scene.
Initial indications pointed to a possible homicide, with suspicion focusing on the 71-year-old husband of the deceased. During a search operation, officers discovered the man lifeless in Lyss on the afternoon of April 28, 2025. According to current investigations, his death is suspected to be a suicide.
The Care Team of the Canton of Bern took over the care of his relatives. The regional public prosecutor's office for Bernese Jura-Seeland is leading the investigation, while the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Bern is clarifying the exact causes of death.