A lifeless woman was found in a nursing home in Lyss BE. sda

On Sunday evening, a 70-year-old woman was found dead in a nursing home in Lyss. Her husband, who was also found dead the following day, is suspected of homicide.

Lea Oetiker

At 7.55 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Bern cantonal police were called to a nursing home in Lyss, where a 70-year-old Swiss woman had been found with no signs of life. Rescue workers were only able to confirm the death of the resident at the scene.

Initial indications pointed to a possible homicide, with suspicion focusing on the 71-year-old husband of the deceased. During a search operation, officers discovered the man lifeless in Lyss on the afternoon of April 28, 2025. According to current investigations, his death is suspected to be a suicide.

The Care Team of the Canton of Bern took over the care of his relatives. The regional public prosecutor's office for Bernese Jura-Seeland is leading the investigation, while the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Bern is clarifying the exact causes of death.