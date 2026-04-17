The fatal accident occurred on the Route de Fully in the direction of Saxon. Keystone

A 71-year-old female motorcyclist died in a collision with a car in Saxon in Valais on Thursday afternoon. The cause of the accident is still unknown.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 71-year-old female motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a stationary car in Saxon VS on Thursday afternoon. This was reported by the Valais cantonal police on Friday.

The woman was traveling on the Route de Fully towards Saxon at 4:20 pm. For reasons as yet unexplained, she crashed her motorcycle into the rear of a stationary car. The impact threw the 71-year-old to the ground. The emergency services were only able to determine that the woman had died.

The driver of the car was uninjured. The public prosecutor's office launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident.

The Route de Fully was closed for the duration of the operation. In addition to the cantonal police, the fire department and other emergency services were also deployed.