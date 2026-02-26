There are apartments available here: Oerlikon One attracts tenants with its luxury standard at high prices - and is left with many rental properties. Oerlikon One Screenshot

Dozens of luxury apartments have been standing empty at Oerlikon station for months. One expert considers them to be bad investments. While rents in the highest segment are falling, affordable apartments remain extremely scarce in Zurich.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite the acute housing shortage in Zurich, numerous luxury apartments remain vacant, for example in the Oerlikon One high-rise, where high rents of up to CHF 7,200 per month deter potential tenants.

While there are hardly any apartments available overall, rents in the high-price segment have fallen by up to 20 percent in the last six months, leading to a slight decline in average rents in the canton of Zurich.

However, the situation remains tense for people on average incomes, as affordable apartments are still in short supply and expensive properties in less sought-after locations in particular are difficult to find. Show more

Finding a rental apartment in Zurich is a game of chance and a test of patience all rolled into one. Or a question of money. One example of this is Oerlikon One, the former Swissôtel at the main railroad station in Zurich North. 20 apartments are vacant there - the same number as six months ago, writes the Tages-Anzeiger. Nevertheless, 104 apartments in the striking high-rise building are occupied.

A three-and-a-half-room apartment on the 25th floor - the view is "breathtaking" - costs up to CHF 7,200 per month. Apparently too much to find tenants for the elegant premises.

And on the other side of the station, luxury apartments are also unable to find residents willing to pay, as the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper found out. Since November 2025, 40 of the 61 newly built residential units there have been empty. 3.5 rooms are available here for between a moderate CHF 2740 and a less modest CHF 4950.

Luxury apartments are becoming cheaper

Overall, there are still hardly any vacant rental apartments in Zurich. However, vacant high-priced properties are causing rents in the canton of Zurich to fall slightly overall, as the real estate consultancy Wüest und Partner has found: by one percent in the last six months.

Real estate economist Donato Scognamiglio has calculated that rents in the high-price sector have fallen by as much as 20 percent. He included apartments with a rent of at least CHF 5,500 per month, converted to 100 square meters.

A representative of the real estate agency Engel und Völkers explained to the Tages-Anzeiger that it now takes considerably longer for an expensive property to sell. Luxury apartments in places where high-income earners tend not to want to live are particularly difficult to sell. The real estate salesman believes that demand is not being met.

Affordable apartments remain scarce

This could also be the problem with the luxury rental apartments at the less fashionable Oerlikon train station. Attractive apartments in prime locations are still being snapped up quickly, the real estate agent from Engel und Völkers points out.

On the other hand, the falling luxury interest rates have no impact on average rents in Zurich, Scogniamilio notes. It's as if the caviar on the golf course had become a little cheaper. In other words, nothing has changed for normal earners on the Zurich housing market. Affordable apartments remain in short supply.

More videos from the department