Near Les Rasses VD 73-year-old dies after e-bike accident

Lea Oetiker

20.4.2025

A Rega helicopter was also on the scene.
sda

On Saturday afternoon, an elderly man crashed his e-bike in Les Rasses VD. The man from Vaud died at the scene.

20.04.2025, 14:18

At around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, a witness reported a serious e-bike accident to the Vaudois police in the forest of Les Rasses VD (municipality of Fiez).

The 73-year-old Swiss rider fell on a steep section after a cow crossing, presumably due to health problems. An eyewitness provided first aid and called the rescue services.

Despite immediate assistance from the rescue units - including two police patrols, traffic specialists and a Rega helicopter - the man died on the spot. The public prosecutor's office opened an investigation