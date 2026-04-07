A 73-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in a suspected fall in Ticino on Sunday. (symbolic image) Keystone

A 73-year-old man was found lifeless in Acquarossa TI late on Sunday evening. The Ticino cantonal police assume that the man fell into a stream bed and died as a result of his injuries.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The man was reported missing in the mountain area near Prugiasco on Sunday. Shortly before midnight, he was found lifeless in a stream bed at an altitude of around 800 meters, the Ticino cantonal police announced on Monday.

The man was a 73-year-old Swiss national living in the Lugano region. The Ticino cantonal police, Rega and the Swiss Alpine Club SAC took part in the search operations.