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Accident in Acquarossa TI 73-year-old man falls into stream bed and dies

SDA

7.4.2026 - 09:37

A 73-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in a suspected fall in Ticino on Sunday. (symbolic image)
A 73-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in a suspected fall in Ticino on Sunday. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A 73-year-old man was found lifeless in Acquarossa TI late on Sunday evening. The Ticino cantonal police assume that the man fell into a stream bed and died as a result of his injuries.

Keystone-SDA

07.04.2026, 09:37

07.04.2026, 09:50

The man was reported missing in the mountain area near Prugiasco on Sunday. Shortly before midnight, he was found lifeless in a stream bed at an altitude of around 800 meters, the Ticino cantonal police announced on Monday.

The man was a 73-year-old Swiss national living in the Lugano region. The Ticino cantonal police, Rega and the Swiss Alpine Club SAC took part in the search operations.

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