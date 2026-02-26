  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Ennetbürgen NW 74-year-old missing since Wednesday - have you seen Pia Meyer?

Dominik Müller

26.2.2026

Missing in Ennetbürgen NW since Wednesday: Pia Meyer.
Missing in Ennetbürgen NW since Wednesday: Pia Meyer.
Kantonspolizei Nidwalden

74-year-old Pia Meyer has been missing since Wednesday. She left her home in Ennetbürgen NW on foot. The police are asking the public for help.

26.02.2026, 14:42

26.02.2026, 14:49

74-year-old Pia Meyer has been missing since Wednesday, February 25, 8.30 am. She left her home in Ennetbürgen NW at midnight and set off on foot in the general direction of Buochs, as the Nidwalden cantonal police wrote in a statement. At around 2 a.m., her trail was lost in the area of Ennetbürgerstrasse 23 in Buochs. Her whereabouts have been unknown ever since.

Pia Meyer is about 171 centimeters tall and of slim build. She has gray shoulder-length hair. At the time of her departure she was wearing dark trousers and a pink jacket. She speaks Swiss German. For further information, the police refer to the photo (above).

Anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of Pia Meyer is asked to contact the Nidwalden cantonal police on 041 618 44 66. Alternatively, information can also be given to any other police station.

More from the department

"I don't feel taken seriously"Swiss footballer goes public after dressing room scandal

High-price segment collapses. 7200 francs for 3.5 rooms - nobody wants these luxury apartments in Zurich

High-price segment collapses7200 francs for 3.5 rooms - nobody wants these luxury apartments in Zurich

New concept. SBB will no longer allow delayed trains to continue in future

New conceptSBB will no longer allow delayed trains to continue in future