Missing in Ennetbürgen NW since Wednesday: Pia Meyer. Kantonspolizei Nidwalden

74-year-old Pia Meyer has been missing since Wednesday. She left her home in Ennetbürgen NW on foot. The police are asking the public for help.

Dominik Müller

74-year-old Pia Meyer has been missing since Wednesday, February 25, 8.30 am. She left her home in Ennetbürgen NW at midnight and set off on foot in the general direction of Buochs, as the Nidwalden cantonal police wrote in a statement. At around 2 a.m., her trail was lost in the area of Ennetbürgerstrasse 23 in Buochs. Her whereabouts have been unknown ever since.

Pia Meyer is about 171 centimeters tall and of slim build. She has gray shoulder-length hair. At the time of her departure she was wearing dark trousers and a pink jacket. She speaks Swiss German. For further information, the police refer to the photo (above).

Anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of Pia Meyer is asked to contact the Nidwalden cantonal police on 041 618 44 66. Alternatively, information can also be given to any other police station.