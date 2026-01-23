Since 2020, the BAG has been tasked with verifying whether drug discounts are being passed on correctly. To date, there have been no refunds or penalties.

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Here's what it's all about According to the Swiss Federal Audit Office, approximately 743 million Swiss francs in rebates are paid out annually to medical practices, pharmacies, and hospitals. Of that amount, only 88 million Swiss francs—12 percent—goes to the insured.

Example: The pharmaceutical company Sandoz paid doctors' offices money for advertising—apparently based on how many Sandoz medications the office dispensed.

The Federal Office of Public Health is supposed to monitor this. In five years, it has not intervened even once.

SP Federal Councilor Baume-Schneider had to instruct her own office to finally implement stricter controls. Summary created with

Until the end of 2023, the pharmaceutical company Sandoz paid doctors to place advertisements in waiting rooms. In a case investigated by SRF "Investigativ" investigated, 67,000 Swiss francs per year went to a single doctor’s office for screens and patient materials.

Correspondence between Sandoz and the practice indicated that this money appeared to be contingent on the practice reporting monthly how many Sandoz medications it had dispensed to its patients. Sandoz considers the payments to be in compliance with the law but stopped them at the end of 2023—citing criminal liability risks.

A health insurance expert told SRF at the time: “Such payments are not permitted because a doctor must act free from financial incentives and solely in the best interests of patients.”

Such payments are not isolated incidents but rather part of the Swiss healthcare system. Those who purchase medications can expect discounts, rebates, contributions toward continuing education, honoraria, and sponsorship from some companies. Medical practices, pharmacies, and hospitals, for example, benefit from this.

The law is clear on this point: Discounts on medications generally belong to the insurers—and thus to the premium payers—and not to the service providers. For the first time in years, the Swiss Federal Audit Office (EFK) has now calculated exactly how much money is actually flowing in this area.

Nearly 750 million Swiss francs in discounts

Medications cost the mandatory health insurance system 9.9 billion francs per year—nearly a quarter of all costs. According to a Swiss Federal Audit Office (EFK) estimate, up to 8 percent of this amount—about 743 million francs—is returned to providers in the form of rebates and other monetary benefits.

Of that amount, 88 million goes to insured individuals, or 12 percent. The remaining 655 million stays with medical practices, pharmacies, and hospitals. According to estimates, 98 million francs alone go to medical practices and pharmacies annually for advertising—payments that the EFK and the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) consider, in some cases, to be inappropriate.

What is the EFK? The Swiss Federal Audit Office is the federal government’s highest financial oversight body. It verifies whether the federal administration and federal-affiliated agencies are managing public funds responsibly.

No Money for Oversight Due to Austerity Measures

Since 2020, the FOPH has been tasked with monitoring compliance with the rules. However, the EFK’s assessment is scathing: it states that oversight is “still hardly effective.”

Reason: Of the eleven approved full-time positions, 7.5 remained after rounds of budget cuts; during the COVID years, all the people recruited for those positions worked in the crisis response team.

The result after five years: Not a single refund was ordered. There wasn’t even a single penalty. The EFK writes that it is “unacceptable” that the agency still does not receive discount figures from medical practices.

The BAG opposed the recommendation

The FOPH refused to accept two of the six recommendations—ironically, the very ones that would have required it to conduct inspections. “The recommendation is rejected,” the report states twice.

The EFK did not accept this and escalated the case to the Department of the Interior. SP Federal Councilor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider intervened and ordered her own staff at the FOPH to implement both recommendations. However, she added a warning: Extensive inspections require significant resources, which the agency must prioritize accordingly.

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