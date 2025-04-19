The building of the Lucerne criminal court on Alpenquai in Lucerne. (Archive photo) sda

A 75-year-old man from Lucerne was sentenced to almost nine years in prison after abusing several boys over a period of years and filming the acts. The parents of the children received money from him.

A 75-year-old man from Lucerne was sentenced by the criminal court for abusing eight boys over a period of six years. He kept the children with him for money and filmed the acts. This was reported by "20 Minuten".

The trial against the man took place in December 2024. He confessed to keeping the videos as memories. The boys, some of whom lived with him for money, were between nine and several years old.

The defendant claimed that the boys could have left at any time and that he had sent them money because they needed it. Nevertheless, he admitted that his guilt was considerable.

Psychologist warns of high risk of recidivism

During the trial, the man explained that he had cancer and had come to terms with his fate. He emphasized that he needed psychological support. A forensic psychologist diagnosed him with a dissocial personality disorder with narcissistic traits and homosexual pedophilia. The psychologist warned of a high risk of relapse if the man was not closely monitored.

The representative of the private plaintiffs emphasized that the boys were unable to have any voluntary sexual experiences as a result of the exploitation. The public prosecutor demanded a twelve-year prison sentence.

Over 200 recordings documented the assaults. The private plaintiffs demanded 71,000 francs in damages, which was deemed appropriate.

56,000 francs

The defendant's lawyer argued for a shorter prison sentence of four and a half years, which should be suspended in favor of anti-androgen treatment. He demanded an acquittal of the charge of human trafficking.

The Lucerne Criminal Court found the 75-year-old guilty of multiple counts of human trafficking of minors, multiple counts of sexual coercion, multiple counts of sexual activity with children and multiple counts of sexual activity with minors in return for payment.

He was sentenced to a prison term of eight years and eleven months. The 1030 days he has already served in remand and preventive detention will be deducted from his sentence. The 75-year-old must pay a total of 56,000 francs in compensation to the six private plaintiffs. Anti-androgen therapy was refused, and ordinary custody was ordered due to the risk of recidivism. This was also reported by "20 Minuten".

An appeal has been lodged against the verdict and the presumption of innocence continues to apply.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.