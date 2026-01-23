A 75-year-old Swiss man has died after a serious fall in the Blenio Valley in Ticino. The man had fallen about 50 meters down a rock face while picking mushrooms. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

The Ticino Cantonal Police were called to the scene on Sunday following a fatal accident. (File photo)

Accident in Ticino 75-Year-Old Mushroom Picker Falls to His Death Down a Cliff

A 75-year-old mushroom hunter has died in the hospital from his injuries following an accident in the Blenio Valley in Ticino, the Ticino Cantonal Police announced on Wednesday. He had fallen about 50 meters down a rock face on Sunday.

The Swiss man, who lived in Locarno, reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries in the fall. Rega airlifted the victim to a hospital, where he has since died.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, police said.