The Valais cantonal police reported the fire. KEYSTONE

A woman has died in hospital following an overnight fire in a residential building in Sierre.

Noemi Hüsser

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, a fire broke out in an apartment in a building on Rue Max-Huber in Sierre VS. The 76-year-old occupant of the apartment was taken to hospital, where she died. This was announced by the Valais cantonal police in a statement.

The remaining residents of the building were also evacuated for safety reasons. Four people were taken to hospital for a check-up.

The exact cause of the fire is currently unclear. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation.