The Federal Office for the Environment has approved the regulation of a total of 115 wolves in the final phase. Keystone

A total of 77 wolves were killed in Switzerland during the last regulation period. The rapid growth of the wolf population has thus been slowed down, the Federal Office for the Environment concluded in its latest evaluation.

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A total of 76 wolves were killed proactively and one wolf reactively, wrote the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) in its report published on Monday. The authority had authorized the shooting of around 115 animals.

Meanwhile, the number of packs living entirely in Switzerland rose from 25 to 30. According to the FOEN, the exponential growth of the population has thus been slowed compared to previous regulation periods.

In December 2022, the Swiss parliament decided to relax the Hunting Act and introduce preventive regulation of the wolf population. From the beginning of September 2025 until the end of January this year, the cantons had the third opportunity to have wolves shot down before they cause damage.