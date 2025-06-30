A fatal cycling accident occurred at the inconspicuous Münsterstrasse-Sonnhalderstrasse junction in Sursee LU. Google Maps

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 78-year-old Swiss man died in hospital yesterday after he left the road on his bicycle and crashed near Sursee LU the previous day on June 28. The pensioner succumbed to his serious injuries, the Lucerne cantonal police announced today.

On Saturday afternoon, the man rode off the road onto the sidewalk on Münsterstrasse in the direction of Sursee and at a crossroads for reasons that are as yet unexplained.

He fell and was subsequently taken to hospital by ambulance. The Lucerne public prosecutor's office is leading the investigation into the accident.