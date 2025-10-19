According to an analysis by Astra, 780,000 vehicles have not been tested. KEYSTONE

A silent risk is rolling through Switzerland: hundreds of thousands of vehicles are currently on our roads without a valid technical inspection. The number is alarming - and it is growing rapidly.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Astra, around 780,000 vehicles in Switzerland are not properly inspected - an increase of 30 percent in just a few months, due to overloaded inspection centers and more older cars.

The cantons of Schaffhausen, Aargau and Zurich are particularly affected, while there are hardly any backlogs in central and western Switzerland.

Experts warn of safety risks, while politicians are divided over stricter controls or more personal responsibility on the part of owners. Show more

An analysis by the Federal Roads Office (Astra) shows that around 780,000 vehicles are currently not properly inspected. This corresponds to 11.2 percent of the entire vehicle fleet - and means that one in nine cars in Switzerland may be on the road with hidden defects, as reported by the Sonntags Zeitung newspaper.

In spring 2025, this figure was still 600,000 - an increase of 30 percent since then. The reason: overloaded test centers, a growing vehicle population and the after-effects of the coronavirus years.

Older cars, more second-hand trade

According to Sven Britschgi from the Association of Road Traffic Offices (ASA), the situation has worsened in recent years: since 2000, the vehicle population has grown by over 40 percent, the average age of cars has risen to 10.5 years - and with it the need for testing.

Used vehicles in particular need to be checked more frequently. But this is exactly where the problem lies. While the federal ordinance specifies clear intervals - first inspection after five years, then after three and then every two years - the reality and the regulation are currently far apart.

Schaffhausen, Aargau and Zurich - the most reluctant cantons to inspect

The situation is particularly dramatic in individual cantons. Schaffhausen leads the way with 25.5 percent of untested vehicles, followed by Aargau (19 percent), Zurich and Glarus (18 percent each), Ticino (16 percent) and Jura (15 percent).

The situation is different in Fribourg, Neuchâtel, the two Basel cantons and Central Switzerland, where there is little or no backlog.

In Aargau, corona and a renovation of the test hall caused the backlog. A temporary hall and outsourcing to the car trade association are now being used to counteract this.

Safety at risk?

The official line is that the responsibility lies with the vehicle owners. And so far there have hardly been any accidents due to technical defects - only around one percent according to statistics. But experts warn that the consequences could be delayed.

Sven Britschgi warns that the increasing backlog could jeopardize road safety in the medium term - especially if the maintenance discipline of owners decreases. There are already indications of this.

Astra sounded the alarm in October 2024. In July 2025, 14 cantons with a high backlog were then called to order in writing: Only vehicles that have been inspected in accordance with the regulations will be allowed on the road - that was the clear message. The cantons must now draw up measures and submit a timetable to the federal government.

Politics divided: Safety or control mania?

While SP National Councillor Gabriela Suter from Aargau describes the development as "worrying" and calls for better and more frequent inspections - especially for older cars - SVP National Councillor Christian Imark from Solothurn takes a completely different view:

For him, mandatory testing is nothing but "control mania" and "bureaucracy". His opinion: "The Swiss maintain their vehicles themselves - and see how dilapidated the cars abroad are."

He calls for more personal responsibility - and less state interference.