A 79-year-old driver was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident between Rothenthurm and Sattel, SZ. The car crashed into concrete blocks in a construction zone.

The man died at the scene of the accident between Rothenthurm and Sattel, Canton Schwyz.

A 79-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident between Rothenthurm and Sattel (SZ). His 79-year-old passenger was seriously injured, the Schwyz Cantonal Police reported Monday morning.

The driver veered into the oncoming lane in a construction zone for reasons that are still unclear, the Schwyz Cantonal Police wrote in a statement. There, the vehicle collided with a stack of concrete blocks.

Despite the efforts of first responders and emergency medical services, the man died at the scene of the accident. According to police, his passenger was taken to a hospital outside the canton.

According to the press release, the road had to be completely closed for a good two hours to allow for the rescue operation. The fire departments of Rothenthurm, Sattel, and Einsiedeln, as well as Rega, were on the scene.