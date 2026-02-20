  1. Residential Customers
Knocked unconscious with his fist 80-year-old dies after dispute over parking space in St-Cergue

SDA

20.2.2026 - 21:39

A municipal employee was taken to hospital unconscious after a fight and died there four days later.
Boris Bouattit / Police cantonale vaudoise 

In the canton of Vaud, an 80-year-old man died from his injuries after being punched. The argument between him and another man was triggered by a parking lot.

Keystone-SDA

20.02.2026, 21:39

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An 80-year-old municipal worker was found unconscious in St-Cergue on Sunday.
  • He was involved in a fight during which he was hit with his fist by the other man. The argument was triggered by a parking lot.
  • The man succumbed to his injuries in a Vaud hospital on Thursday.
  • The second man involved in the dispute has been arrested.
A municipal worker died in a Vaud hospital on Thursday after a fight. The man had received several punches. This was reported by the cantonal police in a press release on Friday.

The exact cause of death is to be determined in a forensic medical examination, the Vaud cantonal police announced on Friday. The 80-year-old was already in a critical condition when he was taken to a university hospital in Vaud on Sunday evening.

Son survives. German baron dies in avalanche in Graubünden

Arrest after fatal punch

The man was found unconscious on a street in St-Cergue on Sunday. According to initial investigations, the municipal worker was hit with a fist and then fell to the ground unconscious. The other man involved has been identified and arrested.

The argument between the two men had flared up over a parking space.

