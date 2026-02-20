A municipal worker died in a Vaud hospital on Thursday after a fight. The man had received several punches. This was reported by the cantonal police in a press release on Friday.
The exact cause of death is to be determined in a forensic medical examination, the Vaud cantonal police announced on Friday. The 80-year-old was already in a critical condition when he was taken to a university hospital in Vaud on Sunday evening.
The man was found unconscious on a street in St-Cergue on Sunday. According to initial investigations, the municipal worker was hit with a fist and then fell to the ground unconscious. The other man involved has been identified and arrested.
The argument between the two men had flared up over a parking space.