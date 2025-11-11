  1. Residential Customers
Bühler AR 80-year-old's car hit by lost wheel

Dominik Müller

11.11.2025

The 80-year-old's car was damaged.
Kapo Appenzell Ausserrhoden

On Monday, a wheel on a goods transport trailer came loose in Bühler AR. A car was hit by it. No one was injured.

11.11.2025, 11:28

11.11.2025, 12:41

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, a 51-year-old man was driving a van with a goods transport trailer attached on Teufenerstrasse from Bühler in the direction of Teufen AR. In the process, a wheel came off the goods transport trailer and crossed into oncoming traffic, as the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police reported in a press release.

There, the bike collided with the car of an 80-year-old man. The car was damaged to the tune of several thousand francs.

The Kapo is now investigating why the bike detached from the trailer. A connection with service work carried out on the goods transport trailer shortly beforehand is in the foreground.