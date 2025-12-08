The complainant argued before the Federal Supreme Court that it was not murder. He had acted in self-defense because his grandson's wife had threatened him with a knife immediately after entering the apartment. Like the Zurich High Court, the Federal Supreme Court also rejected this course of events.
The nanny was in the apartment with the man, the later victim and her daughter before going into the cellar. A knife was also never found. Furthermore, the man's statements regarding the shooting distance did not match the expert opinion and he made contradictory statements during the proceedings.
Three children together
The convicted Serb had learned in Serbia that his wife wanted to divorce his grandson. He then traveled to Switzerland and brought a revolver and ammunition with him. He did not want to accept the decision of the woman, who had three children with his grandson.
In April 2021, the Serbian suffered a stroke, so he is serving his sentence in a care home rather than in prison. The court also ordered a 15-year expulsion from the country.