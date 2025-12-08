The Federal Supreme Court in Lausanne has dismissed the defendant's appeal. Keystone

A grandfather shoots his grandson's wife. The Federal Supreme Court has now confirmed the 19-year prison sentence and rejected the self-defense accusation as implausible.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court has confirmed the 19-year prison sentence of an 80-year-old man who shot his grandson's wife in Winterthur in 2021.

The perpetrator had claimed to have acted in self-defense.

The court rejected his account as it was refuted by expert reports and witness testimony. Show more

The Federal Supreme Court has confirmed the conviction of an 80-year-old man and sentenced him to 19 years in prison. The man shot his grandson's wife in Winterthur in 2021 because she wanted a divorce. The then 19-month-old great-granddaughter witnessed the crime.

The complainant argued before the Federal Supreme Court that it was not murder. He had acted in self-defense because his grandson's wife had threatened him with a knife immediately after entering the apartment. Like the Zurich High Court, the Federal Supreme Court also rejected this course of events.

The nanny was in the apartment with the man, the later victim and her daughter before going into the cellar. A knife was also never found. Furthermore, the man's statements regarding the shooting distance did not match the expert opinion and he made contradictory statements during the proceedings.

Three children together

The convicted Serb had learned in Serbia that his wife wanted to divorce his grandson. He then traveled to Switzerland and brought a revolver and ammunition with him. He did not want to accept the decision of the woman, who had three children with his grandson.

In April 2021, the Serbian suffered a stroke, so he is serving his sentence in a care home rather than in prison. The court also ordered a 15-year expulsion from the country.