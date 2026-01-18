The skier died at the scene of the accident. Kantonspolizei Bern

An 81-year-old man from the canton of Bern died in a serious skiing accident on Kleine Scheidegg on Saturday.

Noemi Hüsser

On Saturday, January 17, 2026, shortly after 1.55 p.m., a fatal skiing accident occurred in the Kleine Scheidegg ski area in Grindelwald. This was announced by the Bern cantonal police in a statement.

According to initial findings, the skier fell on a marked piste on the run from Kleine Scheidegg towards Tschuggenlift for reasons that are still unclear and remained motionless.

An accompanying person and several first aiders immediately provided first aid and alerted the rescue services. Despite immediate rescue measures, the seriously injured man died at the scene of the accident. The deceased was an 81-year-old Swiss national from the canton of Bern.

The accident is not connected to the international Lauberhorn race.