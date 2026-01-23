On Monday morning, one lane had to be temporarily closed.
St. Gallen Cantonal Police
Instead of taking the exit, an 82-year-old man drove straight ahead on the A1 near Winkeln, broke through the area in front of a road sign, and came to a stop in a field. The property damage amounts to approximately 100,000 francs.
On Monday morning, an 82-year-old driver was involved in an accident on the A1 highway near the Winkeln/Herisau exit. Instead of following the roadway, he drove straight ahead, crashed into a road sign, and came to a stop in a field. The man sustained minor injuries. Police suspect a medical issue was the cause of the accident.
The man crashed his car into a road sign.
St. Gallen Cantonal Police
The 82-year-old was traveling on the A1 from St. Gallen toward Zurich and intended to exit the highway at Winkeln. At the exit junction, however, he did not continue toward Winkeln or Herisau, but instead drove straight ahead. The car broke through the barrier in front of the sign, collided with it, and finally came to a stop in a field. This is according to a report from the St. Gallen cantonal police.
Emergency responders took the man, who had sustained minor injuries, to the hospital. According to initial police findings, a medical issue likely caused the accident.
The accident caused property damage totaling just under 100,000 francs to the car and the road sign. While the accident was being investigated, one lane of the exit toward Winkeln had to be temporarily closed.