Instead of taking the exit, an 82-year-old man drove straight ahead on the A1 near Winkeln, broke through the area in front of a road sign, and came to a stop in a field. The property damage amounts to approximately 100,000 francs.

A1 near Winkel, SG 82-Year-Old Crashes Into a Road Sign at a Highway Exit and Is Taken to the Hospital

Here's what it's all about An 82-year-old driver was involved in an accident on the A1 near the Winkeln/Herisau exit. He sustained minor injuries.

The car crashed into a road sign and came to a stop in a field. Police suspect a medical issue was the cause of the accident.

The vehicle and the sign sustained property damage totaling approximately 100,000 francs. Summary created with

On Monday morning, an 82-year-old driver was involved in an accident on the A1 highway near the Winkeln/Herisau exit. Instead of following the roadway, he drove straight ahead, crashed into a road sign, and came to a stop in a field. The man sustained minor injuries. Police suspect a medical issue was the cause of the accident.

The man crashed his car into a road sign. St. Gallen Cantonal Police

The 82-year-old was traveling on the A1 from St. Gallen toward Zurich and intended to exit the highway at Winkeln. At the exit junction, however, he did not continue toward Winkeln or Herisau, but instead drove straight ahead. The car broke through the barrier in front of the sign, collided with it, and finally came to a stop in a field. This is according to a report from the St. Gallen cantonal police.

Medical Issue Takes Center Stage

Emergency responders took the man, who had sustained minor injuries, to the hospital. According to initial police findings, a medical issue likely caused the accident.

The accident caused property damage totaling just under 100,000 francs to the car and the road sign. While the accident was being investigated, one lane of the exit toward Winkeln had to be temporarily closed.

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