A man in an electric wheelchair was hit and seriously injured by a car while crossing the pedestrian crossing in Gais AR. Keystone

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 61-year-old wheelchair user was hit by a car on the crosswalk in Gais yesterday afternoon and seriously injured. The ambulance service took him to hospital, according to the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police.

He was in a "critical condition" in the evening, a police spokesperson told the Keystone-SDA news agency today. The cause of the accident is not known at this time and is being investigated.

An 82-year-old driver was driving towards the village center at around 5 pm. He overlooked the 61-year-old man, who was trying to cross the road with his electric wheelchair on the pedestrian crossing.

The road was closed for four hours as a result of the accident. Property damage amounting to several thousand francs was caused, according to the police statement. The police are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the course of the accident.