The vehicle overturned several times and came to rest on its roof. Kapo St. Gallen

An 82-year-old driver was injured in a serious accident in Weite in the canton of St. Gallen. His vehicle plunged around 20 meters down a slope and overturned several times.

Samuel Walder

A serious accident occurred in Weite on Thursday. A car plunged around 20 meters down a slope. The 82-year-old driver was seriously injured.

The man was driving uphill on the Vilsnaweg on Thursday afternoon. On a left-hand bend, he left the road for as yet unexplained reasons. The vehicle overturned several times and finally came to rest on its roof. The driver was trapped in the car and suffered rather serious injuries.

Rescue workers initially treated the man at the scene. He was then flown to hospital by an Alpine Air Ambulance helicopter. The fire department deployed 20 members to recover the car. Several patrols from the St.Gallen cantonal police were also deployed.