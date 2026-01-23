A traffic accident in Kölliken, Aargau, has claimed one life. An 83-year-old man was struck by a Smart car. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he died at the scene of the accident.

Here's what it's all about An 83-year-old e-scooter rider was killed in an accident in Kölliken, Aargau.

He collided with a Smart car while crossing the street.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Summary created with

An 83-year-old e-scooter rider was killed in a traffic accident in Kölliken AG on Friday afternoon. Shortly after 2:00 p.m., the man was riding on the bike path on Safenwilerstrasse when he collided with a Smart car.

A 66-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the car, according to the Aargau Cantonal Police. According to the report, the e-scooter rider was presumably attempting to cross Safenwilerstrasse to reach Mattenstrasse. This resulted in a head-on collision, in which the 83-year-old man was thrown several meters through the air.

He was found lying unconscious near the railroad crossing. Bystanders immediately began CPR, but the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. The driver of the car was unharmed.

Authorities Launch Investigations

It is currently unclear how the accident occurred. The Aargau cantonal police have launched an investigation, and the accident investigation team collected evidence at the scene. The public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation; the driver’s license was revoked and turned over to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Safenwilerstrasse remained closed until shortly before 8:30 p.m. Due to the nearby railroad crossing, train service was also suspended until 8:00 p.m. and replaced by substitute buses.