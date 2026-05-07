Kantonspolizei Zürich

On Wednesday evening in Birmensdorf, an 830 hp sports car crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a car coming the other way. Four people, including two children, were injured.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 52-year-old driver loses control of his 830 hp sports car near Birmensdorf ZH and crashes head-on into an oncoming car.

Two women and two children were in the vehicle that was hit. All of them were taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The person who caused the accident and his passenger also had to be medically checked.

The Zurich cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office are investigating on suspicion of a speeding offense. Show more

It is the horror of every driver: A car comes shooting towards you head-on at high speed in your own lane and you have no way of avoiding it. This is exactly what happened to a driver and her three passengers, two of whom were children.

The accident occurred at around 4.45 p.m. on Waldeggstrasse in the direction of Uitikon-Waldegg. According to initial findings by the Zurich cantonal police, a 52-year-old driver lost control of his 830 hp sports car while accelerating hard.

The car veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a car coming the right way, according to initial findings. Two women, aged 32 and 65, and two children, aged 6 and 11, were in the crashed vehicle.

Suspected speeding offense

The four occupants are lucky and are taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The person suspected of causing the accident and his passenger also had to be hospitalized for medical checks.

The emergency services of Limmattal Hospital and Zurich Protection & Rescue were deployed.

The Zurich cantonal police are now investigating the exact cause of the accident together with the Limmattal-Albis public prosecutor's office. Proceedings are underway against the 52-year-old on suspicion of a speeding offense. Both vehicles involved in the accident were seized.

Due to the serious accident, Waldeggstrasse remained closed until around 7.30 pm. The Birmensdorf-Aesch fire department traffic team set up a detour.