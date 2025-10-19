  1. Residential Customers
Canton of Basel-Landschaft 84-year-old crashes his moped into the Rhine and dies

Samuel Walder

19.10.2025

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday. A man crashed his motorcycle into the Rhine. (symbolic image)
sda

On Saturday, a motorcyclist had a fatal accident between Muttenz and Birsfelden. Eyewitnesses tried to save the senior citizen - but the man died shortly afterwards in hospital.

19.10.2025, 11:17

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An 84-year-old man crashed his motorcycle on the riverside path between Muttenz and Birsfelden on Saturday and fell into the Rhine.
  • Helpers were able to rescue and resuscitate the senior citizen, but he died shortly afterwards in hospital.
  • The police are investigating the cause of the accident; it is still unclear whether health problems, a driving error or a technical defect were responsible.
Show more

A tragic incident occurred yesterday, Saturday, on the riverside path between Muttenz and Birsfelden: An 84-year-old man crashed his motorcycle and fell into the Rhine. Despite rapid assistance, he was rescued too late.

According to initial findings by the Basel-Landschaft police, the senior was riding his motorcycle on the riverside path when he lost control and fell into the water for reasons as yet unexplained. A third party witnessed the accident and reacted immediately: together with other helpers, the casualty was rescued from the Rhine.

Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful

First aiders began resuscitation on the spot, supported by the emergency services. However, despite all efforts, the man died a short time later in hospital.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear and are being investigated by specialists from the Basel-Landschaft police.