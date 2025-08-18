An 84-year-old driver drove into a crowd of people at Schwyz's Sennenchilbi festival at walking pace despite the road being closed off. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

A senior citizen caused a stir at the Schwyz Sennenchilbi: He pushed people and tables aside with his car - and has now been sentenced.

An incident occurred at the Schwyzer Sennenchilbi in January that now has legal consequences: A now 84-year-old man from the canton of Lucerne has been convicted by summary penalty order.

At the festival in Ibach, the senior citizen was given permission by the traffic service to drive his car briefly into the closed Schützenstrasse. However, there were festival tables set up along the roadway for the sale of badges, where several visitors were standing.

Despite the recognizable crowd, the man continued to drive his car at walking pace. In doing so, he hit a person at least once with the vehicle, who was pushed aside as a result. According to the penalty order, his aim was to move the crowd off the road, writes "20 Minuten".

Onward journey between party tables

After a brief stop, the 84-year-old drove off again, pushed at least one other person aside and maneuvered his car between two tables. One of the tables was touched in the process; the sales staff had to swerve out of the way to avoid being injured. The man then parked his car.

The district court deemed the behavior to be multiple coercion. The man from Lucerne received a conditional fine of CHF 1,600 with a probationary period of two years. In addition, he must pay a fine of CHF 400 and procedural costs of CHF 980.