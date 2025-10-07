  1. Residential Customers
Dispute escalates in Glarus 86-year-old fires a shotgun at a car driving away

SDA

7.10.2025 - 19:57

In Ennenda GL, a man shot at a car with a shotgun. (symbolic image)
In Ennenda GL, a man shot at a car with a shotgun. (symbolic image)
Bild: IMAGO/Andia

Shots fired in Ennenda GL: an 86-year-old man and a 32-year-old man separate in an argument. When the younger man drives again, the older man grabs a shotgun - and fires two shots.

Keystone-SDA

07.10.2025, 19:57

07.10.2025, 20:02

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In Ennenda GL in the canton of Glarus, an 86-year-old man fired two shots at a speeding car with a shotgun.
  • In the car was a 32-year-old man with whom the senior had previously had a verbal argument.
  • No one was injured. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.
Show more

On Sunday, an 86-year-old man shot at a car with a shotgun during an argument at a hunting lodge in Ennenda GL. The cantonal police were able to arrest the shooter. No one was injured.

According to the Glarus cantonal police on Tuesday, the senior citizen had already had a fight with a 32-year-old man on Saturday. On Sunday morning, the younger man visited the older man in his hunting lodge.

Background of the dispute unknown

The dispute escalated during another verbal argument, according to the cantonal police. The 86-year-old grabbed a shotgun and asked his opponent to leave.

Fine received. Hunter forgets shotgun in car - penalty order

Fine receivedHunter forgets shotgun in car - penalty order

The latter drove off in the car, whereupon the senior fired two shots in the direction of the car.

The background to the dispute was not yet known on Tuesday evening. The police announced that they had started an investigation together with the public prosecutor's office into this and the exact course of events.

