(symbolic image)

Shots fired in Ennenda GL: an 86-year-old man and a 32-year-old man separate in an argument. When the younger man drives again, the older man grabs a shotgun - and fires two shots.

On Sunday, an 86-year-old man shot at a car with a shotgun during an argument at a hunting lodge in Ennenda GL. The cantonal police were able to arrest the shooter. No one was injured.

According to the Glarus cantonal police on Tuesday, the senior citizen had already had a fight with a 32-year-old man on Saturday. On Sunday morning, the younger man visited the older man in his hunting lodge.

Background of the dispute unknown

The dispute escalated during another verbal argument, according to the cantonal police. The 86-year-old grabbed a shotgun and asked his opponent to leave.

The latter drove off in the car, whereupon the senior fired two shots in the direction of the car.

The background to the dispute was not yet known on Tuesday evening. The police announced that they had started an investigation together with the public prosecutor's office into this and the exact course of events.