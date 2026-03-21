In Sedrun GR in the Surselva region, a car drove into a group of pupils and camp leaders on a local road on Friday. KEYSTONE

An 87-year-old driver apparently mixed up the accelerator and brake pedals and drove into a group belonging to a school camp. He fatally injured a 47-year-old woman and seriously injured two girls.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you 87-year-old driver apparently confuses accelerator and brake and drives into school camp group.

A 47-year-old camp leader dies, two girls are seriously injured.

The police are investigating and a care team is looking after those affected. Show more

On Friday morning in Sedrun GR, a car drove into a group attending a school camp. This was reported by the cantonal police of Graubünden.

According to the information available so far, an 87-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle on a local road shortly before 10 am. Apparently he had mixed up the accelerator and brake pedals. The car suddenly accelerated and hit several members of a school camp group who were in the area of the road together with accompanying persons.

Camp leader dead

A 47-year-old leader was so seriously injured that she died at the scene of the accident. Two 13-year-old girls suffered serious injuries. After initial treatment by third parties and emergency services from the Surselva rescue service, they were flown by two Rega crews to the Cantonal Hospital of Graubünden and the Cantonal Hospital of Lucerne. Another boy escaped with minor injuries and was treated as an outpatient.

The Care Team Grischun was called out to care for the uninjured but in some cases severely traumatized group members. The Sursassiala fire department was also deployed.

The exact circumstances of the accident are still under investigation. Under the direction of the Graubünden public prosecutor's office, the cantonal police are investigating how the serious accident could have occurred.