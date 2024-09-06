Shortly after 03.30 a.m., an 87-year-old man reported to the Zurich Protection & Rescue Operations Center that his partner was no longer breathing. The police officers and rescue services who responded immediately found a lifeless woman in the apartment. Based on the findings to date, it can be assumed that the 82-year-old woman was killed. The suspected perpetrator and partner was arrested.
The exact circumstances and background to the crime are still unclear and are being clarified by the Zurich cantonal police in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor's Office I for Serious Violent Crime.
In addition to the Zurich Cantonal Police, the Public Prosecutor's Office I of the Canton of Zurich, an ambulance and an emergency doctor from the Winterthur rescue service, a local first responder, the Zurich Forensic Institute and the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Zurich were also deployed.