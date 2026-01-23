Several collisions and an unusual outcome between two houses: In Ilanz, Graubünden, an 87-year-old driver caused a single-vehicle accident after several collisions and came to a stop between two house halves. The police revoked his driver’s license.

After several collisions, the driver's car became wedged between two house walls.

In Ilanz, GR 87-Year-Old Man Gets Stuck Between Two Houses After Driving Off Course

Here's what it's all about An 87-year-old driver caused several collisions in Ilanz. His drive came to an end when the car got stuck between two houses.

According to the police, the man mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal while backing up. As a result, he crashed into a railing and the wall of a house.

The cantonal police confiscated the man's driver's license to assess his fitness to drive. Summary created with

According to a statement released Wednesday by the Graubünden Cantonal Police, an unusual traffic accident occurred in Ilanz, Graubünden.

An 87-year-old driver caused several collisions in Ilanz on Tuesday morning. His drive didn't end until the car came to a stop, wedged between two houses.

The man was driving on Via S. Clau Sut around 7:30 a.m. when he turned into a dead-end street. There, he first collided with a metal railing. According to the cantonal police, he mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal while backing up.

The car then collided with several more guardrails and a house wall. Finally, the vehicle became wedged between two houses.

The Graubünden Cantonal Police confiscated the 87-year-old's driver's license on the spot to assess his fitness to drive. The Ilanz Municipal Police were also on the scene.