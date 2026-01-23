After several collisions, the driver's car became wedged between two house walls.
Graubünden Cantonal Police
Several collisions and an unusual outcome between two houses: In Ilanz, Graubünden, an 87-year-old driver caused a single-vehicle accident after several collisions and came to a stop between two house halves. The police revoked his driver’s license.
According to a statement released Wednesday by the Graubünden Cantonal Police, an unusual traffic accident occurred in Ilanz, Graubünden.
An 87-year-old driver caused several collisions in Ilanz on Tuesday morning. His drive didn't end until the car came to a stop, wedged between two houses.
The man was driving on Via S. Clau Sut around 7:30 a.m. when he turned into a dead-end street. There, he first collided with a metal railing. According to the cantonal police, he mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal while backing up.
The car then collided with several more guardrails and a house wall. Finally, the vehicle became wedged between two houses.
The Graubünden Cantonal Police confiscated the 87-year-old's driver's license on the spot to assess his fitness to drive. The Ilanz Municipal Police were also on the scene.