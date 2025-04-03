Switzerland's permanent resident population reached a new high of 9,048,900 at the end of 2024. Immigration fell compared to the record year of 2023, while emigration increased.
Compared to the end of 2023, the permanent resident population increased by one percent or 86,600 people, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday.
The very high net migration at that time was primarily due to the fact that people from Ukraine with protection status S were counted as part of the permanent resident population in 2023, one year after their arrival in Switzerland.
According to the FSO, all cantons recorded an increase in population. The largest increase was recorded in Schaffhausen with plus 1.8 percent and Fribourg and Valais with plus 1.5 percent each. The smallest increases were recorded in the cantons of Ticino and Appenzell Ausserrhoden, both up 0.3 percent, and in the canton of Jura, up 0.4 percent.