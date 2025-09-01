In the canton of Zurich, the acquisition of new Rottweilers has been prohibited since January 1. sda

Following the expiry of the registration deadline for existing Rottweilers, the Zurich Veterinary Office has initiated administrative proceedings against nine owners.

In the canton of Zurich, the acquisition of new Rottweilers has been prohibited since January 1. The veterinary office has added the breed to the list of banned dogs.

The decision was triggered by incidents in which children were injured by bites from Rottweilers. Pit bulls and bull terriers have also been banned since 2010.

Anyone who already owned a Rottweiler before the ban came into force had to apply for a license by the end of June. The permit is issued after a character test to ensure that the animals do not pose a danger and can be controlled by their owners. All owners must pass this test, with the exception of very young or old animals.

Veterinary office initiates proceedings

Not all dog owners have complied with the obligation. After the deadline expired and further reminders were sent, the veterinary office initiated administrative proceedings against nine people. The spokeswoman for the authority toldBlickthat each case is examined individually.

Sanctions such as fines or, in extreme cases, a prison sentence may be imposed if a permit is not obtained. There is also the possibility that the Rottweilers will have to be housed outside the canton or that the owners will have to change their place of residence. Those affected can take legal action against these decisions.

Associations and private individuals have tried to challenge the ban in court without success. The Federal Supreme Court will now review the case.

Number of Rottweilers down in the canton

Since July, owners have been taking part in the planned character tests on a weekly basis. According to the veterinary office, 54 Rottweilers have successfully completed the test so far. There are currently 298 Rottweilers registered in the canton of Zurich, compared to around 350 before the ban came into force.

This decline can be explained by the fact that dogs have been relinquished, have died or have moved away with their owners.

Dogs classified as problematic are ordered to attend courses or wear a muzzle. If these measures remain ineffective, the animals are put to sleep as a last resort.