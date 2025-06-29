The initiators want to use the toll to reduce traffic congestion in front of the Gotthard. sda

A group of 90 National Councillors is calling for a toll for foreign drivers. However, experts warn of tensions with the EU.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the SonntagsZeitung newspaper, 90 National Councillors are calling for a toll for foreign drivers who drive through Switzerland without stopping - especially on routes such as the Gotthard or San Bernardino.

The toll is intended to reduce traffic congestion and curb avoidance traffic in the villages of Uri.

Although the proposal has cross-party support, experts warn of conflicts with the EU. The charge could be considered discriminatory. Show more

Switzerland is facing a controversial debate about a planned transit fee that would apply exclusively to foreign drivers, writes the SonntagsZeitung.

The measure, which is supported by 90 members of the National Council, aims to curb the Gotthard traffic jam.

In five identical motions, they demand that foreign drivers who drive through Switzerland without stopping for an extended period of time must pay the fee. This mainly affects German and Dutch tourists on their way to Italy.

The fee is expected to be so high at peak times that many drivers from the EU will bypass Switzerland, which could relieve traffic at the Gotthard and San Bernardino. Depending on the volume of traffic, it could amount to between 30 and 60 francs.

Experts warn of escalation with the EU

According to the report, the collection is technically possible via cameras at the borders that record the license plate numbers. Initiator Simon Stadler from the center party wants to relieve the villages of Uri in particular from evasive traffic.

The initiative has support from all major parties, including left-wing EU supporters. SP National Councillor Bruno Storni told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper: "Switzerland is too small to allow tourist traffic from half of Europe to pass through unregulated."

However, experts warn against an escalation with the EU. Although the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons does not contain any explicit regulations for transit traffic, such a toll would be "clearly politically discriminatory towards EU citizens", said transport professor Alex Erath from the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland.

