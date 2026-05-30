The e-bike rider and the Postbus collided head-on. Kantonspolizei Nidwalden

A 90-year-old e-bike rider was fatally injured in a collision with a Postbus in Ennetbürgen NW on Saturday morning. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Noemi Hüsser

A 90-year-old e-bike rider was killed in a traffic accident in Ennetbürgen NW on Saturday morning. He collided with a Postbus.

The accident occurred at around 9.30 a.m. on Stanserstrasse in the Herdern area, according to the Nidwalden cantonal police. The Postbus was traveling from Stans in the direction of Ennetbürgen when it came to a head-on collision with the e-bike, whose driver had turned onto the main road from Herdernstrasse.

The 90-year-old man from the region suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the accident. A passenger in the Postbus suffered minor injuries and was treated by the emergency services.

The exact cause of the accident is still unclear. The Nidwalden cantonal police have launched a joint investigation with the public prosecutor's office.