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Château-d'Oex VD 91-year-old driver crashes into wall - dead

Dominik Müller

17.3.2026

The Vaud police had to respond to a fatal accident in Château-d'Oex on Tuesday.
The Vaud police had to respond to a fatal accident in Château-d'Oex on Tuesday.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal accident occurred in the canton of Vaud on Tuesday. A 91-year-old man died at the scene of the accident.

17.03.2026, 15:38

At around 11.40 a.m. on Tuesday, the Vaud cantonal police were informed of a fatal traffic accident in Château-d'Oex. A driver was driving along the Grand Rue when - for a reason that has yet to be determined - he veered off the road to the right and crashed into a small wall, according to a statement.

The driver, a 91-year-old Swiss citizen, died at the scene of the accident despite resuscitation attempts by first responders. The public prosecutor's office initiated criminal proceedings.