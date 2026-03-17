The Vaud police had to respond to a fatal accident in Château-d'Oex on Tuesday. Symbolbild: Keystone

A fatal accident occurred in the canton of Vaud on Tuesday. A 91-year-old man died at the scene of the accident.

Dominik Müller

At around 11.40 a.m. on Tuesday, the Vaud cantonal police were informed of a fatal traffic accident in Château-d'Oex. A driver was driving along the Grand Rue when - for a reason that has yet to be determined - he veered off the road to the right and crashed into a small wall, according to a statement.

The driver, a 91-year-old Swiss citizen, died at the scene of the accident despite resuscitation attempts by first responders. The public prosecutor's office initiated criminal proceedings.