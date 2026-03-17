Château-d'Oex VD91-year-old driver crashes into wall - dead
Dominik Müller
17.3.2026
A fatal accident occurred in the canton of Vaud on Tuesday. A 91-year-old man died at the scene of the accident.
17.03.2026, 15:38
Dominik Müller
At around 11.40 a.m. on Tuesday, the Vaud cantonal police were informed of a fatal traffic accident in Château-d'Oex. A driver was driving along the Grand Rue when - for a reason that has yet to be determined - he veered off the road to the right and crashed into a small wall, according to a statement.
The driver, a 91-year-old Swiss citizen, died at the scene of the accident despite resuscitation attempts by first responders. The public prosecutor's office initiated criminal proceedings.