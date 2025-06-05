The 91-year-old died at the scene. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

An accident occurred in Andiast GR on Wednesday. A 91-year-old woman was trampled by a herd of cattle. She died at the scene.

Lea Oetiker

On Wednesday, a senior citizen was trampled to death by a herd of cattle during a cattle drive, as the cantonal police of Graubünden reported in a press release. The woman succumbed to her serious injuries at the scene.

The 91-year-old local woman was leading the herd of cattle in a bottleneck in Andiast, which was being driven to an alp. According to initial findings by the police, the woman tried to steer the herd through a road narrowing shortly before 7 am. She fell and was trampled by the animals. Her son found the elderly woman lying motionless on the ground.

The emergency services were alerted immediately. They initiated resuscitation at the scene. However, the woman succumbed to her serious injuries on the spot.

The public prosecutor's office, together with the cantonal police of Graubünden, has launched an investigation into the exact circumstances.